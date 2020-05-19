i.MX Project for Linux and Android BSP releases

i.MX provides Multicore 32-bit and 64-bit Arm-based solutions for multimedia and display applications with high performance and low power capabilities that are scalable, safe and secure.

Releases

i.MX Linux BSP are distributed using Yocto Project

Latest consolidated releases are 5.4 on zeus, 4.19 on warrior and 4.14 on sumo.

In 2020, releases are each quarter at end on 5.4 kernel. Please view prebuilt images on nxp.com/imxsw. Documentation is also available on same page. Releases notes will state what quality level each board is for that release.

i.MX Android BSP starting with Oreo, the open source is delivered on the i.MX CAF project and only proprietary binaries and source are delivered on nxp.com. it does require download of the installation package to create an appropriate build environment. Releases before Marshmallow are no longer supported. i.MX Android Releases on CAF Latest Android releases are Android 10

Linux Releases

For Linux Yocto Project use the repo form. See readme on instructions for each release.

- See README in imx-manifest repo for repo init instructions and setting up build.

Android Releases

For Android releases, download the installation package from nxp.com. More information is in readme.

Patch Releases

Fixes are sometimes available in patch format only.

Downloading and Building from Source

For Linux, use repo to install the Yocto Project manifest and setup script to configure build environment

For Android, download the installation package from nxp.com and run the imx-android-setup script in package. This setup script will download all associated release open source and prepare the proprietary software in a build tree.

Licenses

The source code available for download from Code Aurora may be covered by one or more different licenses. The files in Code Aurora may contain changes and additions on top of the code from the original source. These changes and additions are covered under the same license as the original source. In many cases, the license is explicitly listed at the beginning of the file. A list of licenses is included for reference purposes only.

